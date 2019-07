BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man’s body found in a canal just off Truxtun Avenue on Tuesday.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Jairo Ulices Cordero.

His body was found in the canal in the 4100 block of Truxtun Avenue just after 1:30 p.m. on July 9.

A cause and manner of Cordero’s death was not released and is pending further examination.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.