Dow plunges 850 points as Wall Street’s wild trading streak continues

(CNBC) — Stocks plummeted on Wednesday in another volatile session as Wall Street worried about a possible fiscal stimulus package aimed at curbing slower economic growth due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 850 points lower, or more than 3%. The S&P 500 slid 3% while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.7%.
Those losses put the three averages closer to entering bear-market territory. The Dow was 17.9% below its all-time high set last month while the S&P 500 was 17.5% below its record. The Nasdaq traded 17.4% below an all-time high set on Feb. 19.
Oil prices fell along with Treasury yields. U.S. crude fell more than 3% to $33.25 per barrel. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year note yield traded at 0.7%.
President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday a 0% payroll tax rate that could last until the end of the year. However, the timing of such policies being implemented remains uncertain.