Dow plunges 850 points as Wall Street’s wild trading streak continues

Trader Steven Kaplan watches the numbers at the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Monday, March 2, 2020. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged more than 1,200 points, or 5%, on hopes that central banks will take action to shelter the global economy from the effects of the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(CNBC) — Stocks plummeted on Wednesday in another volatile session as Wall Street worried about a possible fiscal stimulus package aimed at curbing slower economic growth due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 850 points lower, or more than 3%. The S&P 500 slid 3% while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.7%.

Those losses put the three averages closer to entering bear-market territory. The Dow was 17.9% below its all-time high set last month while the S&P 500 was 17.5% below its record. The Nasdaq traded 17.4% below an all-time high set on Feb. 19.

Oil prices fell along with Treasury yields. U.S. crude fell more than 3% to $33.25 per barrel. Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year note yield traded at 0.7%.

President Donald Trump suggested Tuesday a 0% payroll tax rate that could last until the end of the year. However, the timing of such policies being implemented remains uncertain.