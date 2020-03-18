Coronavirus updates: Global cases top 200,000 as lockdown becomes the new normal

In this March 6, 2020 photo, a woman wears a mask as she rides a bus in downtown Seattle during an evening commute. Expressing alarm both about mounting infections and slow government responses, the World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global COVID-19 coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic but also said it’s not too late for countries to act. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

(NBC NEWS) –– The number of coronavirus cases globally topped 200,000 on Wednesday, as people in the U.S. and in countries across the world adjusted to life under lockdown and isolation.

According to Johns Hopkins University, there are more currently more than 201,000 confirmed cases and 8,000 deaths related to coronavirus. The U.S has nearly 6,500 confirmed cases and over 100 deaths.

The United States and many European nations have this week installed measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, including curfews and restrictions on movement. U.S. nationals are among those traveling back to their home nations.

The U.S. death toll surpassed 100 on Tuesday as all 50 states have now reported cases, and the E.U. announced sweeping restrictions on most travel within the 27-country bloc.

The White House announced Tuesday that it is looking to send checks directly to Americans in order to soften the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.