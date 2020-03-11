Coronavirus concern closing Parlier High School until the end of the week

PARLIER, California (KGPE) – Parlier High School will be closed until the end of the week in what the school’s Principal describes as additional precautionary measures following concern over the coronavirus.

Parlier Unified School District have confirmed that a student recently returned from an area of risk for COVID-19.

Parent Doreen Sandoval says she did not find out through the district, but instead through her daughter.

“What was upsetting that if any officials knew she came back from Italy that there should have been precautions beforehand. Before she came to school.”

In a letter published on Instagram Tuesday, Principal George M. Alvarado says there are no reports of coronavirus among the students or staff but the campus will be closed for “additional precautionary measures.”

“Parlier Unified staff will perform a thorough and deep cleaning of all surfaces in all rooms and buildings at Parlier High School to further ensure the health and safety of all students.

Classes at Parlier High School are scheduled to resume Mar. 16.