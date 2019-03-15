Corcoran inmate died of multiple sharp force trauma injuries, Kings County Coroner says

The man who was found dead in his cell at Corcoran State Prison last weekend, Luis Romero, died of exsanguination and multiple sharp force trauma injuries, the Kings County Coroner’s Office has announced.

His death was ruled a homicide.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said officers found Romero dead in his cell during a security check. CDCR says it believes 31-year-old Jaime Osuna is responsible. Osuna was transported to a prison mental hospital on Tuesday.

Osuna is serving a life sentence for the 2011 death of Yvette Pena. Her body was found in a motel room with knives and a pair of scissors in her back.

Osuna pleaded not guilty to the murder charges in order to avoid the death penalty.

Romero was serving a life-with-parole sentence after he was convicted in Los Angeles County of second-degree murder. He was admitted to state prison on December 23, 1992. On August 6, 2015, he was sentenced to four years for resisting an officer with violence.

CDCR continues to investigate this case.