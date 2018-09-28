Cope's Knotty Pine Cafe now offers delivery service
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - Customers who can't visit the Oildale favorite, Cope's Knotty Pine Cafe, can now have their food delivered to them.
The Knotty Pine recently announced a business delivery service. The delivery service is available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. There is a $25 minimum order for delivery, according to a flyer mailed out to residents.
Knotty Pine Cafe is a Bakersfield breakfast favorite, located in its wood-paneled coffee shop off Norris Road in Oildale.
An additional delivery fee will be added to the service, $5 for businesses within a 10 mile radius and $7 for businesses within 10-20 miles, according to a representative from the cafe.
Cope's Knotty Pine Cafe is located at 1530 Norris Road in Oildale. Call 399-0120 to place your order today.
