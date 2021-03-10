‘I’m just doing what I need to do’: Bakersfield officer saves life while off duty in his backyard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last week, we reported about a Bakersfield police officer who saved a landscaper’s life after he was found at the bottom of the pool by his coworkers. 17’s Ilyana Capellan sat down with the officer to discuss his heroic act.

When he’s in uniform and on duty, Lt. Christopher Knutson knows saving lives is part of the job description, but last week his off-duty Wednesday morning took a dive for the worst.

“I hear a bunch of banging on my front door, and ringing the doorbell frantically so I run over there to the front door I open the door and it’s one of the landscapers and he tells me ‘mi amigo…mi amigo in the pool,’ so immediately my heart drops,” he said.

Knutson said adrenaline immediately took over his body as he ran out to his pool, jumped over the safety fence and dove in after the landscaper who still had his leaf blower attached to his body, weighing him down.

“He’s face-up on the bottom of the pool, eyes wide open, and I can tell he’s not moving, he’s no longer in distress and I’m thinking the worst at that point,” he said. “So, I get the leaf blower off of his back I swim him up to the top. I push him up to the top of the deck, I climb out, I check him, he’s not breathing. There’s no pulse, so I immediately start CPR.”

It has been reported that it takes less than 60 seconds or inhaling less than half a cup of water for an adult to drown. As a first responder, Lt. Knutson is CPR-certified, which helped him resuscitate the landscaper.

“It happened so fast that it was kind of surreal,” he said. “And after about a minute he started, he started spitting up water coming out of his mouth. A lot of water was coming out of his nose. I checked him again and then he had a pulse and then he took a big gasp of air, and that’s when I realized I’m like ‘I think this guy is going to be okay!'”

When the paramedics arrived on the scene, they took over the care and transported the landscaper to a local hospital.

“Now he’s doing great. I actually spoke to his brother-in-law a couple of days ago and his brother-in-law is doing great,” said Knutson.

17 News reached out directly to the landscaper and his brother-in-law shared his feelings on the situation.

“Si esta, gracias a dios está bien, ya está trabajando claro que está un poquito asustado, y no está tan como decir el 100% no, pero ya un poco mejor como ha ido al hospital y todo ya está bien ya,” he said.

The landscaper was back to work less than a week after his traumatic accident. His brother-in-law says the landscaper is a little scared but doing better since he went to the hospital for care. They are just thankful to Lt. Knutson and God that he has another opportunity at life and work.

“Gracias a dios que recién le dio una oportunidad más y bueno a seguir adelante, a seguir trabajando no más que nos queda en este país,” he said.

“I told them it was just, it was just merely by chance that I happened to be there at that time, it was literally a right place, right time story,” Knutson said. “I’m just happy that they came to my door. It was so surreal in the moment that you don’t really think, I’m saving this man’s life, I’m just doing what I need to do.”