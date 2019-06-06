Convicted rapist sentenced to 65 years to life

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A Wasco man convicted of multiple rapes has been sentenced to 65 years to life in prison.

Arturo Arevalo, 49, received the life sentence Wednesday, roughly two months after a Kern County jury found him guilty of two counts of rape and two counts of committing lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, court records show.

Arevalo was arrested in 2016 in connection with four sexual assaults dating back to 2009, according to sheriff’s officials.

The sentencing occurred at Kern County Superior Court’s Shafter location.