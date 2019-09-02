Convicted arsonist to be sentenced Tuesday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man convicted of intentionally setting multiple fires and who prosecutors say faces a possible sentence of 300 years to life in prison is expected to learn his fate Tuesday.

Damon Franklin, 43, was convicted of igniting fires at eight separate locations that burned seven structures and five items of personal property. The buildings burned included the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Sharon Place and an inhabited apartment building.

Franklin’s public defender, Ernest Hinman, filed a motion last month asking the court to strike the prior felony convictions alleged against his client under the “three strikes” law due to the age of Franklin at the time of the offenses and his history of mental illness.

If the court strikes both prior strike offenses and five-year prior prison terms, it could impose a sentence of 19 years and four months, the motion argues. If just one strike and five-year prior is struck, a term of 38 years and eight months could be imposed.

Witnesses saw Franklin gathering brush and vegetation on the targeted properties during the spate of fires in 2017. One witness reported seeing Franklin walking quickly away from an area where three fires were set in an alley.