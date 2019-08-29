Construction worker at Disneyland killed when steel plate falls on him

(KNBC) — A man working in a trench at Disneyland in Anaheim died Thursday morning after a steel plate fell on him.

Paramedics were called to the park about 3:20 a.m., where they located the injured man and rushed him to a hospital, according to a Metro Net Fire dispatcher. Metro Net Fire Dispatch provides 911 fire and paramedic dispatch services to eight Orange County cities, including Anaheim.

The employee went into cardiac arrest and paramedics provided CPR, but the man later died at a hospital.

It was unclear what the man was working on at the time of the accident.

The name of the victim was not disclosed.

“We are saddened by this tragic accident involving a contractor and on behalf of Disneyland Resort extend our deepest sympathies to this gentleman’s family, friends and coworkers,” a Disney spokeswoman said in a statement.