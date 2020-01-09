Connections between Packers, Seahawks run deep

From 2009 to 2011, Brian Schottenheimer worked with Pettine and Packers outside linebackers coach Mike Smith while with the New York Jets. Schottenheimer was on the St. Louis Rams’ coaching staff with Packers running backs coach Ben Sirmans from 2012 to 2014.

In 2001, Schottenheimer was on the Washington coaching staff with Packers inside linebackers coach Kirk Olivadotti.