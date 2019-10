Congressman TJ Cox will be speaking during a town hall on valley fever on Tuesday at Bakersfield College.

The town hall will be held from 11 a.m. to noon in the Indoor Theater, 1801 Panorama Dr. Besides remarks from Cox, the event will include a moderated panel discussion featuring experts from the Valley Fever Institute at Kern Medical Center, as well as a patient story and Q&A session.

For more information, call BC at 395-4011.