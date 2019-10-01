Congressman McCarthy shares ‘Stranger Things’ parody video criticizing Democrats

Congressman Kevin McCarthy released a “Stranger Things” parody video on social media Tuesday criticizing Democrats for their previous words about impeachment.

The video consists of several clips from the 1990s of Democrats such as Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Shumer speaking out against impeaching President Bill Clinton.

“The only thing Democrat leaders care about is politics, not facts. Here’s a throwback to when they USED to believe that impeachment was incredibly dangerous and damaging for the country,” McCarthy said in a Facebook post.