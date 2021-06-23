Congressman McCarthy calls for China to be held accountable for spread of coronavirus

Bakersfield Congressman and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy says it’s time to hold China accountable for the spread of the coronavirus.

In a letter issued Monday, McCarthy called for an eight-point plan to “deliver transparency and justice as Republicans continue to lead on behalf of the American people.”

The plan is broken down into two sections. The first is transparency, consisting of intelligence declassification, withdrawal of funding and collaborative research with China and some other foreign governments, and a World Health Organization overhaul.

The second is justice, consisting of continued investigations into COVID-19’s origins, Visa restrictions and sanctions on China and its allies, the authorization of lawsuits against China on behalf of Americans who have suffered from the virus and relocation of the upcoming Olympic Winter Games.