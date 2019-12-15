Condors host Derek Carr Youth Jerseys Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For their final game before Christmas, the Bakersfield Condors will give away a Derek Carr jersey to the first 2,000 kids.

The Condors take on the Grand Rapids Griffins- the first match hosting the Griffins since AHL Opening Night in 2015.

The game starts at 7 p.m. at the Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena. Tickets start at $12.

Doors open at 6 p.m. or at 5:45 p.m. for Condors 365 Members.

Kids 12-years-old and younger will have the chance to receive a camo Derek Carr jersey.