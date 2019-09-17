Concert scheduled Saturday to raise awareness for arts education in public schools

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bands will play in a downtown Bakersfield alley Saturday to raise awareness for arts education in public schools, according to the Downtown Business Association.

The concert by Mind Body & Soul and Dub Seeds will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wall Street between Chester Avenue and Eye Street.

Wall Street will be closed from 2 to 8 p.m., the release said.

“The concert is kicking off a music series to create an awareness to bring back art and music that has been cut back in so many public schools,” according to the release.