A nickname becomes official: Welcome to Compassion Corner!

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Over 25 years a single parking lot in Downtown Bakersfield has seen millions of dollars in donations, and now, its nickname will be official. The corner across from KGET’s studio at the intersection of 22nd and L Streets will be named Compassion Corner.

“What started off as just a piece of land used for donations and generating funds for local non-profits has now turned into a place where we generated almost $7 million for local organizations,” said KGET General Manager Derek Jeffery.

Every year Compassion Corner hosts at least one non-profit fundraiser per month, up to 16 in total. Every year a minimum of $250,000 is raised.

One of the largest fundraisers generated from Compassion Corner raised $100,000 for the Las Vegas Route 91 Harvest music festival shooting victims. Most fundraisers meet their goal within in a few hours, making Compassion Corner a special place where the community comes together.

“What has happened out there is completely done by the community,” Jeffery said.

Although signs will officially be placed at the corner of the KGET studio, Jeffery said the giving spirit isn’t personified by one station or one individual alone. “The more you give the more you receive,” said Jeffery.

“Compassion Corner is personified by the community and the good that people do there.”