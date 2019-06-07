Community-wide blood drive continues in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Houchin Community Blood Bank is out for blood all month long.

The community wide blood drive continued Thursday at Motor City Buick.

The blood bank says they were able to save a car accident victim with donated blood and now they need more.

During the summer time, with school out and people on vacation, they get fewer donations.

So, this blood drive helps them keep their supplies up.

The drive lasts the entire month.

You can donate at either Houchin on Truxtun Avenue or Bolthouse Drive in Bakersfield, or to one of the many drives happening around Kern County.

Saturday, June 8 Kaiser Farmers Market – East Hills – 3700 Mall View Road – 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Sunday, June 9 Valley Bible Fellowship – 2300 East Brundage Lane – 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Tuesday, June 11 Taco Tuesday Social – Truxtun Donor Center – 5901 Truxtun – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Wednesday, June 12 ATRIUM Building – 5001 E. Commercenter Dr – 8:00 AM – 11:00 AM

Wednesday, June 12 Kern County Dept. of Human Services – 3711 Columbus St. – 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Thursday, June 13 Kern County Dept. of Human Services – 100 E. California Ave – 8:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Thursday, June 13 Kaiser Permanente Social – Truxtun Donor Center – 5901 Truxtun – 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Friday, June 14 UEI College – 3737 Rosedale Hwy – 8:30 AM to 12 30 PM

Friday, June 14 WorkLogic – 5016 California Ave – 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

Saturday, June 15 Uncle’s BBQ – Bolthouse Donor Center – 11515 Bolthouse Dr. – 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 15 Miramar International Inc. – 10800 Stockdale Hwy – 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM

Tuesday, June 18 Taco Tuesday Social – Bolthouse Donor Center – 11515 Bolthouse Dr – 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Tuesday, June 18 Kern High School District – 5801 Sundale 8:00 AM to 11:00 AM

Thursday, June 20 Santa Barbara Business College – 5300 California Ave – 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM

Thursday, June 20 Bankers Out for Blood Pizza Social at BOTH Donor Centers at 11515 Bolthouse Dr & 5901 Truxtun Ave – 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Friday, June 21 Bakersfield Adult School – 501 So Mt. Vernon – 8:30 am – 12:00 pm

Monday, June 24 San Joaquin Valley College – 201 New Stine Road – 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM

Wednesday, June 26 Adventist Health Bakersfield – 2615 Chester Avenue – 7:45 AM to 11:45 AM

Saturday, June 29 Ashley HomeStore – 8915 Rosedale Hwy – 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

County Locations

Monday, June 10 San Joaquin Valley College – Delano – 1920 Cecil Ave, Delano – 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Wednesday, June 19 Ridgecrest Community – 100 W. California, Ridgecrest – 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM

Tuesday, June 20 Taft Community – 400 Kern Street, Taft – 12:00 PM to 6:00 PM



