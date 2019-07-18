Community remembers Jose Arredondo

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Many in our community mourning the loss of a beloved hometown entrepreneur.

The family says 60-year-old Jose Arredondo was found dead in his Cabo San Lucas condominium on Tuesday morning.

Arredondo was one of 11 children who grew up picking crops in Mexico. At just 11-years-old, Arredondo crossed the desert to enter the United States.

In 1977 he got a job washing cars at a Mission Hills dealership to help his family. Given the opportunity to sell cars he sold 12 in his first month.

Arredondo eventually came to own several dealerships in Kern County.

“One of my favorite sayings is ‘remember where you came from’ and ‘remember what it took to get here,” said David Torres, criminal defense attorney. “A lot of us who grew up as farmworkers, that’s a code that we live by. Jose Arredondo is the epiphany of that saying in the sense that he knew where he came from. He came from Mexico and he immigrated the united states and he worked really hard because he believed in the American Dream.”

Not only was he hard-working, but Arredondo is also remembered as someone who always looked after his community.

“He gave a scholarship to my son for $20,000,” said Carmen Villalobos, a dreamer’s mother. “My son and my family are very thankful.”

Villalobos said her son is a dreamer and the money helped him graduate from his dream school: The University of Santa Barabra.

“Jose Arredondo was a very generous man,” said James Ranger, lead pastor at New Life Church. we have a lot of generous people in the community, but Jose was by far the most generous man that I knew in our community.”

Ranger added that Arredondo provided scholarships to many students. He was also known for projects that provided food to farmworkers and he participated in many charities.

“He is absolutely going to be missed by the world, by the community,” said Ranger.

The Associated Press is quoting prosecutors in Cabo San Lucas, who say Arredondo was beaten to death — his body showing quote “obvious signs of trauma.”

We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

Members of his family could not be reached for comment.