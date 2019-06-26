Community protests for Jose Bello’s release from immigration charges

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans won a key legislator's support for the state budget Wednesday after inserting provisions that allow electric car manufacturer Tesla to open dealerships in the state — a goal long pursued by the lawmaker, an enthusiast of the high-end electric cars.

Sen. Chris Kapenga, a self-described "gearhead" who rebuilds Teslas in his spare time and sells leftover parts, acknowledged that he asked leadership to include the language in the budget. But he said his business interests had nothing to do with his vote, calling what he does a hobby that brings him no profit.