Community Policing Workshop, addresses use of deadly force

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is addressing the use of deadly force and they’re inviting the public to get in on the conversation.

BPD is once again partnering with Compassion Church and Greater Bakersfield Legal Assistance for a public forum.

They’ll go over the departments protocol for deadly force and offer simulations similar to actual police training.

BPD held a similar event in May and said the response was so great the department decided to host another session.

It’s at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Compassion Christian Center at 1030 4th St.

