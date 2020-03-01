Community celebrates Bakersfield Black American History Parade in Downtown Bakersfield Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Hundreds gathered to participate in the Bakersfield Black American History Parade.

Black History Month is observed every year in the month of February.

It’s a celebration aimed to commemorate the African-American community’s contributions to the nation and the world’s history.

It also pays tribute to this community’s struggles throughout history and highlights civil right leaders, like Martin Luther King Jr., who fought for justice and equality.

From choreographed dancing to a car show to weight lifting, the parade attracted members from all over town.

Many of which were students who participated in the parade.

They say it was a privilege to be part of a moment that honors their ancestors, while teaching them an example of peace for their future.

The parade featured entertainment including jaw-dropping horseback riding tricks and chants of peace and unity.

This vibrant festivity took place in Downtown Bakersfield.