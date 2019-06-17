Community agencies creating a safe park for Oildale residents

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — It was a public declaration for several agencies and all were dedicated to taking back McCray Park on Saturday.

Kern County Public Health, North of the River Parks and Recreation, animal services and Supervisor Mike Maggard gathered to tell the residents of Oildale – their park is their own.

Agencies recently surveyed the neighbors in the area to find out why the park wasn’t usable.

The community had varying responses, including that many needles have been found in and around the park.

“We came here to show our dedication and commitment to the community that we will respond when they see issues in the park. When they see people that are not using the park for the intended purposes, we will respond quickly, we will address the issue and the community can use the park the way that it was intended,” said Brynn Carrigan, Assistant Director of Public Health.

Organizers say it was thrilling to see the neighborhood come together.