CommonSpirit Health announces new president of Southern California division

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health’s parent company, CommonSpirit Health, has announced a new president of its Southern California division.

Julie J. Sprengel has been appointed president of the newly expanded division, which now includes Dignity Health hospitals from Central California and the Central Coast. In this role, Sprengel will oversee a total of 21 facilities, the largest division in the company.

“Julie has shown exceptional leadership throughout her career at Dignity Health, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic as she oversees hospital operations in some of the hardest hit areas of the country,” said Marvin O’Quinn, president and chief operating officer of CommonSpirit Health. “In this expanded role, Julie will be well-positioned to help broaden our continuum of care services, focus on integrating and coordinating our primary care models and improving access to care for patients in underserved communities.”

Sprengel began her career more than 20 years ago as an emergency room nurse and has spent the majority of her career working in faith-based, nonprofit health care systems.

CommonSpirit Health said she honed her clinical and administrative expertise through a series of leadership positions with increasing responsibility, culminating in her position as a hospital chief executive officer.

In 2016, Sprengel was recruited as the senior vice president of operations for Dignity Health Southern California and in 2019 was named president of the Southwest Division for CommonSpirit Health.

During the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sprengel played a pivotal role in opening the Los Angeles Surge Hospital, a first of its kind public-private partnership between the state, Los Angeles County, Dignity Health and Kaiser Permanente.

In addition to working on the executive team to open the hospital, she also served as its CEO for the duration of its operations, according to CommonSpirit Health.