Closures on the Westside Parkway near Coffee Road are planned for this week.

The outside lane and right shoulder of westbound Westside Parkway will be closed in the vicinity of Coffee Road on Tuesday and Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for electrical work.

The westbound on-ramp from southbound Mohawk Street to the Westside Parkway will also be closed on Wednesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.