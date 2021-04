BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Closures on southbound Highway 99 are planned for Tuesday.

The city said the closure will take place between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m. on southbound 99 from the Highway 58 connector ramp to the Ming Avenue off-ramp, alternating the three lanes with at least one lane remaining open at all times.

The Ming Avenue off-ramp and Highway 58 connector ramp will remain open. The closure is needed for K-rail setup and striping, according to the city.