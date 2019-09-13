Closures on Highway 99, 58 set for next week

Closures are planned for Highway 99 between California Avenue and Palm Street next week.

Nighttime closures from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. are planned from Monday through Thursday for electrical work. Nighttime closures are also expected Tuesday through Thursday for the outside lane of northbound Highway 99 and the eastbound Highway 58 connector ramp for paving work.

Northbound motorists wanting to access eastbound 58 will need to exit at Ming Avenue. A detour will take drivers to northbound H Street, after which they can enter eastbound Highway 58 at the H Street entrance.

Southbound Wible Road between Belle Terrace and Ming Avenue will also be closed on Monday during the day for a concrete pour. Southbound motorists will be detoured to H Street then south to Ming Avenue.

