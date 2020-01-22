Closing arguments underway in Leslie Chance murder trial

Closing arguments began Tuesday morning in the Leslie Chance murder trial.

Chance, 52, is accused of killing her husband, Todd Chance, on Aug. 25, 2013.

The prosecution and defense went over evidence used throughout the weeks-long murder trial Tuesday.

Prosecutor Arthur Norris said the murder of Chance’s husband was well-thought out, planned and executed.

Prosecutors argue Chance killed her husband out of jealousy.

Norris summarized his closing arguments Tuesday and said Chance lied on the witness stand.

In the defense’s closing arguments, defense attorney Tony Lidgett argued the prosecution’s evidence is based on assumptions.

Lidgett said Chance’s alleged motive of financial gain was inaccurate, telling jurors the couple did not have financial issues at the time of Todd’s death.

Lidgett said Chance never knew about the text messages exchanged between Todd and his ex-girlfriend until days after his murder.

He said nothing pointed to suspicious behavior coming from Chance, that could motivate her to murder her husband.

Lidgett will continue his closing arguments Wednesday morning.

If Chance is found guilty, she faces life in prison.

