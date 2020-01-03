Clinica Sierra Vista to Reveal New Clinic Design

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local non-profit Clinica Sierra VIsta is set to reveal the design to it’s newest clinic. CSV will showcase a life-sized 3D model its new clinic next Friday.

The new clinic is set to open in the summer of 2022 and will focus primarily on women’s health. Starting at 10 a.m. on Jan. 10, a life-sized cardboard model of the new CSV clinic will be on display at Clinica Sierra Vista’s south Bakersfield walk-in clinic on 2400 Wible Road.

The design of the new clinic sets new standards for evaluating patients and staff experience using the Virginia Mason Institute’s Lean Facility and Process Design Standards. With the collaboration of staff, patients and board members, CSV designed a health center that optimizes efficiency and flow within the clinic.

The new clinic is focused on women’s health but will also offer a range of services including CPSP, behavioral health, Cover California, and WIC. Through the Central Hub, CSV will also offer PEDs, family practice, walk-in appointments, pharmacy and optometry.

CSV offers a wide range of services at 26 medical care centers, 20 behavioral health sites and 20 dental care sites in Fresno and Kern Counties. Helping families in the inner city, rural and isolated areas that have low or moderate incomes.