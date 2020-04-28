Clinica Sierra Vista parts ways with two more top executives

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four days after Clinica Sierra Vista CEO Brian Harris resigned unexpectedly, the Bakersfield-based nonprofit network of Central Valley medical clinics has parted ways with two more top executives.
Clinica spokesman Tim Calahan told KGET.com Monday that Chief Financial Officer Marko Horvat and Chief Compliance Officer Joseph Ohens have left Clinica.
The nonprofit declined further comment, calling it a personnel matter.
Stacy Ferreira, the organization’s chief human resources officer, is serving as Clinica’s interim CEO.
Harris’s departure ends an occasionally tumultuous tenure that lasted just two years and three months — and, in that time, saw 26 of its 28 top managers and directors quit, retire or be fired.
Employees and board members told KGET.com last week it was chaos almost from the start when Harris took over in January 2018 for retiring longtime CEO Steve Schilling.
John Means, a Kern Community College District vice-chancellor who joined the Clinica board of directors at about the same time Harris came aboard, told KGET that under Harris’s leadership, things were “very chaotic” and that Harris was “just an accident waiting to happen.”