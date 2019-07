View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.

Layla Mae, an American Bully dog, was found tied up in a park and appeared to have been abandoned by a breeder after she couldn’t have any more puppies. Her adopted mom Brooke is helping Layla Mae explore the world and showing the lovable pooch that she’s not a “throwaway mama.” You can follow Layla Mae’s journey here. Courtesy: The Dodo.