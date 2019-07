View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.

Thousands of animals are adopted every year during the Clear The Shelters campaign across the nation. Sometimes those animals even end up going home with NBC and Telemundo employees. While covering the event at the Irving Animal Shelter, Telemundo 39 Anchor Norma Garcia fell in love with an adorable puppy. The dog was surrendered to the shelter just a few hours earlier and will soon be enjoying her new home with Norma.