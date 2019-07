When Pepperjack was brought in to the Galveston County animal shelter in Texas City, Texas, the center's director was sure this "good looking" yellow Labrador Retriever would be adopted quickly.

Animal control officers found Pepperjack wandering the streets and took him in as a stray on June 20, 2018. Shelter employees scanned the dog, estimated to be approximately 1 year old at the time, for any identifying tags or possible microchip, but didn't find anything.