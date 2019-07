View more videos at: https://www.cleartheshelters.com.

Molly the 3-year-old golden retriever lives at an equine rescue in North Carolina where she particularly loves the miniature ponies because she can reach them easier. When Sammi the horse arrived at the rescue she was “skin and bones and scared.” But with the help of Molly, who formed a special bond with him, the pony is healing and has turned into a “love bug.”