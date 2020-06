BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A group of car enthusiasts took to Chester Avenue for a Friday night cruise as a way to show support for essential workers and local restaurants.

Classic cars drove between Golden State and Truxtun avenues into Downtown Bakersfield for the event.

Onlookers were encouraged to maintain safe social distancing and order meals from nearby restaurants.

Organizers hope to make cruises like this a tradition.