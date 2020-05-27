CityServe Kern County, Bakersfield Chrysler Jeep Fiat ask for community’s help in donating food to help vulnerable families amid COVID-19

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – CityServe Kern County and Bakersfield Chrysler-Jeep Fiat are asking people and businesses in the local community to donate food for vulnerable families in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ‘Drive-up Food Drive’ will take place Friday May 29 from 11AM -3PM at 3101 Cattle Drive

They are asking for dry, non-perishable foods such as rice, beans, canned and boxed foods. Monetary donations will also be accepted to purchase additional food.

All food items are distributed to CityServe-resourced churches, also known as PODs (point of distribution), who hand out needed groceries to the most vulnerable families in their neighborhoods, according to CityServe Kern County and Bakersfield Chrysler-Jeep Fiat.

“So many families have been hit hard by the recent crisis,” says, Robin Robinson, CityServe Community Engagement/Church Development Director. “This food drive is another step of us coming together with a local business to do what we can to help. No one should have to worry about how they are going to feed their family.”

The ‘Drive-up Food Drive’ is one of the many ways CityServe is fighting the spread of

the pandemic in Kern County, said CityServe Kern County and Bakersfield Chrysler-Jeep Fiat.

For more information on CityServe’s COVID-19 response or how you can donate, click here.