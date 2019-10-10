City warns residents about possible operation impacts from PG&E power shutoff

Some city operations are expected to be impacted if PG&E moves forward with a power shutoff in parts of Bakersfield and Kern County.

Public Works Director Nick Fidler said signal and street lights would be out in the affected areas. If traffic signals do go out, the city is requesting that motorists treat all affected intersections as four-way stops.

“Once the power goes out, there’s no backups. They won’t go to flash,” he said of the signal lights. “Residents need to take extra precautions at night because it will be darker on the roads.”

Fidler said he also expects lights would also be out at city parks in affected areas in town, which largely consist of western and northeast Bakersfield.

Fidler said a power shutoff could put stress on the city’s water and sewer systems. In the event that happens, the city is encouraging all Bakersfield residents to reduce their water usage such as by taking shorter showers, flushing toilets less and doing less laundry.

“Even if you live out of the outage area, we are urging residents to be mindful of water usage,” he said.

Public safety and trash pickup services are not expected to be impacted and will continue as normal, according to the city.

Downed trees or branches on streets, sidewalks or other public spaces can be reported by calling (661) 326-3866 from 6:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or (661) 327-7111 after 3 p.m. and on weekends.