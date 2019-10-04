City payment system gets hit with second data breach

The city of Bakersfield said its payment processing system, Click2Gov, had another data breach this summer that puts customers’ financial information at risk.

City officials said after recently receiving reports that fraudulent activity was found on credit cards used through the Click2Gov portal, the city launched an investigation and determined that someone had inserted unauthorized code into the system aimed at capturing card data and other information between July 30 and Sept. 5.

Upon learning of the unauthorized code, the city said it worked with Click2Gov’s parent company, CentralSquare Technologies, to remove it from the system. The city also updated its computer systems to protect against future breaches.

This was the second breach to hit the system recently. Click2Gov was affected by a similar breach late last year.

The city said it has begun notifying customers whose payment information was compromised in the new breach. The letters, which are being mailed out today, includes information about the breach and further steps individuals may take to best protect their payment information.

The city said it is ending its partnership with Click2Gov, owned by CentralSquare Technologies, and are in the process of implementing a new, more secure payment system.