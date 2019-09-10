City officials update the community on recent efforts to address homelessness

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – By now you know, the homeless population in California has exploded in recent years. Kern County and the city of Bakersfield are no different. And the pressure is on to meet the daunting challenge of addressing the needs of our homeless citizens.

“It’s really affecting the downtown business area,” said Stephen Beadle, Bakersfield resident. “Our business is down the street on F Street and it’s terrible.”

“I see them all over the parks, it doesn’t seem like they’re doing enough,” said John Bertolucci, Bakersfield resident.

He’s talking about city officials. Bertolucci says the problem is only getting worse.

“Believe it or not the city of Bakersfield and the city council has been working on the homelessness crisis for well over a year,” said Councilman Andrae Gonzales.

Gonzalez says that their efforts will become more obvious with the funding the city has received from Measure N. He says they will now be able to respond to the crisis in a more robust way.

“Nobody likes this, nobody likes what is going on and we want to respond,” said Gonzales.

One way, according to Gonzales, the city launched a rapid response team last month. It operates seven days a week with team members dispatched through the city’s updated mobile app which allows residents to report encampment and litter issues.

Another way Gonzales says the city is trying to combat the problem is through the development of an additional homeless shelter. Increased policing and security is also part of the plan.

Additionally, Mayor Karen Goh announced this morning the Street Ambassadors program will be getting additional help thanks to sponsorships from Adventist Health, Congressman Kevin Mccarthy and Assemblyman Vince Fong.

“This is a positive step for downtown,” said Mayor Goh.

Street Ambassadors is a program through the Bakersfield Homeless Center. The center employs homeless individuals to help clean different parts of downtown.

“Help is on the way, we are all aware of the issues and we’re aggressively trying to respond,” said Gonzales.

City officials are scheduled to discuss these efforts and more Wednesday during their weekly city council meeting held at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall South.