City officials break ground on Kentucky Street Urban Greening Project

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Bakersfield held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for the Kentucky Street Urban Greening Project.

City Manager Christian Clegg, Mayor Karen Goh, Councilmember Andrae Gonzales (Ward 2), and other officials attended to speak about the project and for a ceremonial “shovel turn.”

The project is expected to take around 40 work days to complete. It will include 35,900 square feet of new and improved sidewalk as well as a marked and signed crosswalk at the intersection of Williams and Kentucky Streets.

The project also includes the planting of 120 drought-tolerant trees and more than 700 shrubs, the installation of a bike path as well as 28 solar-powered street lights along Kentucky Street from Beale Avenue to just beyond the county border.

The project is estimated to cost $903,481, of which $835,504 will be paid for through a grant from the California Natural Resources Agency for the purpose of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.