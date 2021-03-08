City of Tehachapi sees early success in new small business loyalty program

Gavin Ibrao shows off his gift certificate to Primo Burgers in Tehachapi. Courtesy of the city of Tehachapi.

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The city of Tehachapi says its new small business loyalty program that started March 1 is already a success.

The city said in the first four days of the program, 31 local residents brought in receipts totaling $5,326.78 in small business purchases, averaging $171.83 per purchase. A total of 50 $20 gift cards or certificates were given out to residents.

Today, the city said four additional residents brought in receipts and claimed gift cards. In total, about 62 percent of the city’s initial gift card allotment has been given out.

Each resident with $100 in eligible receipts is able to choose a $20 gift card from a local eatery. Due to the early success of the program, the city said it has purchased an additional $1,000 in gift cards from local businesses to be given out to eligible residents.

“We are all very pleased with the response from the customers but not surprised because Tehachapi loves to take care of one another,” said Economic Development Coordinator Corey Costelloe. “We are hearing wonderful stories from business owners already about the positive impact the return trips have had on their business and look forward to continuing this project as funding allows.”

To qualify for a gift card, you must bring in receipts totalling $100 or more from small businesses within the city. Purchases from corporations, large chains or grocery stores are not eligible.

Purchases that qualify include retail purchases, food and drink, personal services and other goods and services. Purchases that are not eligible include alcohol, tobacco, fuel, and grocery items.

Participants are asked to bring their receipts to Tehachapi City Hall, located at 115 S. Robinson Street, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. to redeem receipts for a $20 gift card. All receipts will be stamped and returned to participants.

There is a limit of one gift card per person per week.