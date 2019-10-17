City of McFarland responds to recent animal shelter allegations

A petition demanding change to a local animal shelter has reached over 6,000 signatures.

The petition claims the McFarland Animal Shelter has mistreated its animals with poor living conditions and no medical attention.

The McFarland Police Department looked into the claims and tells KGET.com that there is no evidence that supports such claims.

McFarland Interim Chief of Police Janet Davis expressed her concerns that come with such allegations.

Davis spoke to KGET.com and said the volunteers at the shelter love animals. But even Davis could not stop community members from expressing it’s frustrations. The community’s response has caused such an outrage that threats have been made to the animal control officer and other volunteers.

Davis wants the public to know that in an effort to be transparent they offer anyone the opportunity to take a look at the facility for themselves.

Back in 2017, the city of McFarland received a loan and was awarded a grant to help build a new animal shelter. The new shelter was made possible through the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant program from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development of California.

The new McFarland Animal Shelter is set to be completed by sometime next year.