City of Arvin hosts meet-and-greet with new police chief

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Last night, the city of Arvin hosted a meet-and-greet with its new police chief, Edwin Brock.

Brock was sworn in by the Arvin City Council last month. He says he’s excited to lead the department after going through a strict selection process. Arvin Mayor Olivia Trujillo says she’s excited to have him on the job.

“It was more than anything for him to bring in what it takes to be a leader, to really come in and build our police department, and that’s why we’re really excited to have him here,” she said. “He’s the right person for the job, and I really hope that he continues with that same spirit.”

Brock replaces former chief Scot Kimble, who retired last year after being sentenced to three years’ probation after pleading no contest to submitting false reports in connection with misappropriating city funds.