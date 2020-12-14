City: No trash pickup on Christmas, New Year’s; tree recycling service begins Dec. 26

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is reminding residents that there will be no trash pickup on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

The city said all Friday trash, recycling and green waste services will be completed the Saturday following each holiday. The Mt. Vernon Green Waste Facility will also be closed on both days and re-open at 7 a.m. the Saturday following each holiday.

Christmas trees may be recycled at the facility between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday from Dec. 26 to Jan. 12 with the exception of New Year’s Day. The facility is located two miles south of Highway 58 on South Mt. Vernon Avenue.

Christmas trees can also be recycled between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m. seven days a week during that time period at either the Bakersfield College south parking lot at the corner of Haley Street and University Avenue or the Kern County Fairgrounds parking lot at the corner of Belle Terrace and P Street.

The city is urging residents to remove all ornaments, bulbs, lights and plastic or metal stands before dropping trees off.

Christmas trees may also be placed in your green waste container by cutting the tree down to fit inside the container, according to the city. The tree must allow the lid to close completely. Everything must be removed from the tree.