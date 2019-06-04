City Manager Alan Tandy announces his retirement

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Alan Tandy, Bakersfield’s city manager for 27 years, has announced he will retire in December.

In a news release Tuesday, Tandy thanked City Council members past and present, and city staff, for the work they’ve done.

“It has been a pleasure to work in such an environment,” he said.

Tandy said he has had a “deep commitment” to bringing the Thomas Roads Improvement Program to completion, and wanted to leave the city in “sound financial health.”

“With the passage of the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure and the upcoming budget adoption scheduled for late June, that goal is also assured,” he said.

The final bid on the last segment of TRIP was awarded April 10.

Tandy said he and his wife will continue to live in Bakersfield and plan on being active in the community.