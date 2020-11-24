City kicking off free Holiday Grease Collection event on Monday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is kicking off its annual free Holiday Grease Collection event on Monday.

Residents can drop off used cooking oil and grease from Monday through Jan. 8 at two locations: Wastewater Treatment Plant 3, located at 6901 McCutchen Rd., and the North of River Sanitary District Main Office, located at 204 Universe Ave.

The facilities will be available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. during the event except on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Residents are asked to collect their used cooking oil and grease in sealed containers before dropping it off. For more information, call the Wastewater Division at 661-326-3249.