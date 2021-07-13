City issuing home-building permits at rate that exceeds 2020

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Home-building permits in Bakersfield are being issued at a rate this year that so far has outpaced 2020, according to the city.

The Development Services department is reporting through June, it has issued 614 single-family home-building permits this year, an increase from 582 from January to June 2020. This June, the city said it issued 110 single-family home permits.

Last year’s total of 1,450 permits was more than any of the five previous years, according to the city.

