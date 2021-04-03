City holding two bulky item drop-off events today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The city is holding two pop-up bulky item drop-off events today.

Residents can drop off their bulky waste from 8 a.m. to noon at the Kaiser Permanente Sports Village at 9001 Ashe Rd. and at the north side of the Panorama Drive and Columbus Street intersection.

The city said accepted items include regular household items that don’t fit in the tan cart as well as regular recyclables that do not fit in the blue cart, including cardboard, paper, plastic containers, glass bottles and metal.

Residents are asked to separate tan cart items from blue cart items before arriving to help the drive-thru move as quickly as possible. The city said residents will unload their items into designated bins provided at the two locations.

Household hazardous waste, construction or demolition materials will not be accepted, according to the city.

The city asks that everyone wear a face mask and practice social distancing at the locations. For more information, contact the Solid Waste Division at 661-326-3114, option 3 for Residential Services.

So far this year, the city said almost 135 tons worth of large items have been collected through these events.