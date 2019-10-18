City expects contract for new homeless shelter to be ready in early November

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A purchase or lease agreement for a low-barrier homeless shelter will not be ready as soon as originally planned, according to the city.

The city said staff has identified several locations that would meet the need for a new shelter, but real estate negotiations have taken longer than hoped. City officials had originally planned to come to the City Council meeting next Wednesday with an agreement for approval.

Instead, a contract should be ready for consideration at the Nov. 6 meeting. A special meeting could also be held if needed.

“I am confident that we can deliver an executed purchase agreement in the very near future on one of the sites under consideration,” City Manager Alan Tandy said.