City council to discuss affordable housing projects

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – The Bakersfield city council is set to discuss at Wednesday’s meeting a recommendation to approve a funding plan to bring more affordable housing to Bakersfield.

The plan would fund three housing complexes. According to a report on the city council website there will be an 81-unit complex at 3345 Bernard Street, a 58-unit complex at 7350 Willis Avenue and a 20-unit complex 811 22nd Street. The 58-complex unit on Willis Avenue will have a focus on farm worker families.

These projects are funded through federal funds given to Bakersfield to implement an action plan to address affordable housing and homelessness.

You can attend today’s meeting starting at 5:15 p.m. at city hall south on Truxtun Avenue.